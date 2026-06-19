Chatham Rabbits at The Mockingbird - 9/25
Chatham Rabbits at The Mockingbird - 9/25
Americana duo Chatham Rabbits pull from their distinctive NC musical influences to create a bright alternative sound filled with nods to old time and string band music.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$38.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org