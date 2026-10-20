Charlotte Ski and Snowboard Club Presents Warren Miller's Day Off - 11/10

Drop in on the 77th installment of winter's favorite tradition this fall: Warren Miller’s Days Off, hosted by the Charlotte Ski and Snowboard Club. Host Katie Burrell pulls back the curtain on what the world's best athletes do on their days off as they chase pure adventure across the globe. From the legendary backcountry of Alaska to the powder of Hokkaido, Japan—journey across the slopes of Chamonix, Deer Valley, Revelstoke, Whistler, Pemberton, and Banff.

Here’s what to expect:

7:00 PM: Doors open — socialize, visit booths from local snowsports vendors, grab a drink from the cash bar, and enjoy any food you brought from home.

8:00 PM: Movie starts

8:50 PM: Intermission, Charlotte Ski and Snowboard Club presentation, and raffle drawing for door prizes

10:40 PM: Movie ends and departure

Food & Beverages: There is a cash bar, but food isn't available for purchase. The ski club is not providing food, so bring your own brown bag dinner or snacks.