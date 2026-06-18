Celebrate the 4th of July at Fireforge with Big Radio

🇺🇸 Celebrate July 4th at the Forge! Our taproom will be open as usual Saturday, July 4th, from 11:30 am-10 pm. Nosh on our all-day BBQ menu and special-themed beverages and treats while enjoying the festive sounds of Big Radio from 3-5 pm. And get in on the excitement of our watermelon eating contest! 🍉

🎸About Big Radio:

Big Radio is a fun-filled party style band, performing all-time favorites and the most popular songs from the 50’s to present. Big Radio's band leader Brian (BB) Peters has toured the globe with major national touring acts such as the Bruce Willis Blues Band, Chris Brown, Panic at the Disco, Steve Vai, Sheila E, 7th House & more.