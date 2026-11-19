Carols from the Canopy - 11/27
Carols from the Canopy - 11/27
Join us at Peri Social House as we light up North Carolina's TALLEST list Christmas tree!
The perfect way to celebrate Black Friday
5pm : Concert from the Canopy (A Concert from the Balcony Under the Tree) with Jacob + Laynie Ellison
Juggler + Plate Spinning
a DIY Santa Letter Writing Station
Holiday Scavenger Hunt
Hot Cocoa Bar
Festive Coffee / Cocktail Pop-Up Bar Atmosphere
bring your lawn chair!
Concert from the Canopy - 5pm
Tree Lighting and snow party - 6pm
6pm : Tree Lighting + Snow Party
Peri Social House
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Peri Social House
406 W. State StreetBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711