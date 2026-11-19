Join us at Peri Social House as we light up North Carolina's TALLEST list Christmas tree!

The perfect way to celebrate Black Friday

5pm : Concert from the Canopy (A Concert from the Balcony Under the Tree) with Jacob + Laynie Ellison

Juggler + Plate Spinning

a DIY Santa Letter Writing Station

Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Hot Cocoa Bar

Festive Coffee / Cocktail Pop-Up Bar Atmosphere

bring your lawn chair!

Concert from the Canopy - 5pm

Tree Lighting and snow party - 6pm

6pm : Tree Lighting + Snow Party