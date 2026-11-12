Carolina Moon: Live on the Beach | CPT Chaos concert premiere on YouTube (free invitation)

The Wolfpack. A CPT Chaos Production.

We’re premiering a CPT Chaos concert Sat Dec 12 at 9 PM EST on YouTube (@cptchaosofficial). Free to watch on YouTube. If you want a free invitation, grab one here: https://is.gd/cptc_c04_wncw. Takes about 30 seconds.

The direct Premiere link is not available yet; the invitation email will include it when it is.