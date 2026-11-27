Strath: noun, Scottish, "a wide valley". Span: verb, English, "to stretch or extend across".

The music of StrathSpan starts with traditional pipe and fiddle tunes from the Scottish highlands and islands, with occasional forays into Irish, Scandinavian, and Breton traditions. The repertoire extends from ancient to contemporary, ranging from soulful airs and elegant strathspeys to lively jigs and reels.

StrathSpan brings innovative arrangements to the tunes, layering melodies, harmonies and rhythms to create a rich musical tapestry. The resulting music spans centuries and continents, evoking the timeless sensations of heartbeat and laughter, waves and sea creatures, joyous dance, and ancient ceremony.

StrathSpan is Nora Garver on fiddle, Julia Weatherford on cello, and Cathleen Nixon on Scottish small pipes and fiddle.

strathspan.com https://youtu.be/LnOPUDgscAY

Donate what you can. Suggested 25 dollars.