Celebrate the Christmas season with Glencoe as part of our Carolina Celtic Series! Rooted in the Scottish musical traditions that helped shape Appalachian culture, this Asheville-based quartet brings together four acclaimed musicians for a festive evening of Celtic music.

One of the few North American ensembles to feature all three of Scotland’s national instruments—bagpipes, fiddle, and harp—Glencoe features two-time National Scottish Fiddle Champion Maura Shawn Scanlin, four-time National Scottish Harp Champion Sue Richards, accomplished piper Rosalind Buda, and award-winning guitarist and citternist Robin Bullock.

Blending Scottish musical traditions with original compositions, Glencoe brings remarkable musicianship and a shared love of Celtic music to this special Christmas edition of the Carolina Celtic Series.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/carolina-celtic-christmas-featuring-glencoe/