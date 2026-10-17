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Candler Rice ~ Debut EP Release Show - 12/23

Candler Rice ~ Debut EP Release Show - 12/23

Standing Room Only

Candler Rice is a Nashville keyboardist, guitarist, and backup vocalist for rising country/folk stars like Adam Church, Nathan Cox, Bailey Marie, Jordan Rainer, and more! Rice has helped shape the sound behind sold-out shows and major festivals across the country; including a standout 2022 tour with country superstar Luke Combs.”

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$23.65
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 23 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801