Candlelight Christmas Tours at Historic Johnson Farm - 12/12

For those looking for an evening experience, Candlelight Christmas tours will be offered on Saturday, December 12. There will be four tours offered: 5:00, 5:45, 6:30, and 7:15. Visitors will tour the farm house and boarding house, listen to live music performed by local students, partake in hot chocolate and cookies, and shop in the fiber artists’ gift shop. Participants must register and pay for tickets in advance. Tickets will go on sale November 2 by emailing jfarm@hcpsnc.org or calling 828-891-6585. Candlelight tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.