Call for Artists - This Moment Art Show

We're having an Art Show! Artists apply now to enter "This Moment" Art Show hosted by Indivisible Burke NC. Applications are due by May 31. The show kicks off on July 4th.

But why an art show?

We want to use art to process our shared experience. This Moment is an invitation to start conversations.

Democracy is a living thing — and so is the community that sustains it. Indivisible Burke NC believes that the connections we build with one another are just as important as the actions we take together. The This Moment Art Show is born from that belief.

We are all processing these times in our own ways and sometimes we don't have the words. Art steps in where words fail. It is one of the most powerful ways humans have to create connection and help us begin necessary conversations about complex things. This is how we build solidarity to fight fascism and strengthen our democracy.

We will host visual art, have interactive art events where people can make art, have opportunities for people to share poetry, songs, and spoken word, have a dance party, and food.

Artists -

There is a one time $10 fee to apply. You can submit as many works as you like. We are calling for 2D, 3D, poetry, music, and performance art. Check out our call for artists page for the prospectus and the application. (https://www.indivisibleburkenc.org/call-for-artists)

The application deadline is May 31 at 11:59pm