Bruckner's Romantic Symphony
Bruckner's Romantic Symphony
Brevard Sinfonia
Naomi Woo, conductor
Leonardo Soto, timpani
Brevard Sinfonia, led by Naomi Woo, presents a program of striking contrast and scale.
Artist faculty member Leonardo Soto performs Andy Akiho’s Timpani Concerto, a BMC co-commission with the Houston Symphony, heard here in only its second performance. The evening concludes with Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, the “Romantic,” a landmark work of depth, color, and expansive musical vision.
PROGRAM
ETHEL SMYTH The Wreckers: Overture
ANDY AKIHO Timpani Concerto
ANTON BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4, “Romantic”
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditoirum
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditoirum
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105