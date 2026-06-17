Bruckner's Romantic Symphony

Brevard Sinfonia

Naomi Woo, conductor

Leonardo Soto, timpani

Brevard Sinfonia, led by Naomi Woo, presents a program of striking contrast and scale.

Artist faculty member Leonardo Soto performs Andy Akiho’s Timpani Concerto, a BMC co-commission with the Houston Symphony, heard here in only its second performance. The evening concludes with Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, the “Romantic,” a landmark work of depth, color, and expansive musical vision.

PROGRAM

ETHEL SMYTH The Wreckers: Overture

ANDY AKIHO Timpani Concerto

ANTON BRUCKNER Symphony No. 4, “Romantic”