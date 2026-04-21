Brotherhood - Doobie Brothers Tribute Band - 5/30

Established in 2019, Brotherhood, a vibrant 7-piece Doobie Brothers Tribute band hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, has converged with a shared mission: to authentically recreate the electric atmosphere of a "Doobie Brothers" concert. Infused with a deep love for the band's music and a fusion of individual expertise, Brotherhood skillfully delivers all the iconic hits from the Doobies' illustrious 50-year career.

Their meticulous dedication shines through as they take audiences on a journey through the best of the Doobie Brother's discography, creating a captivating show that elicits a night filled with smiles, lots of singing, and irresistible dancing.

With a repertoire featuring Doobie Brothers hits like "Listen to the Music," "Jesus Is Just Alright," "Long Train Runnin’," "China Grove," "Rockin’ Down the Highway," "Black Water," and "What A Fool Believes," Brotherhood not only showcases their three main vocalists, but also highlights the stunning harmonies and irresistible grooves that defined the Doobies' signature sound.

A constant presence at festivals, arts theaters, and music venues across the Southeastern US, Brotherhood has earned acclaim from both casual listeners and die-hard Doobie Brothers fans, consistently hailed as "The best Doobie Brothers tribute band they’ve ever seen!" and we love nothing more than getting the crowd moving with our high-energy performances.