Brother Wallace - 6/23

BROTHER WALLACE

A true force of nature, Brother Wallace was born to make music that ignites pure joy, even in the darkest of moments. Since getting his start playing piano in church at 11 years old, the Georgia-bred artist has followed his lifelong passion down an extraordinary path that spans from sharing the stage with gospel legend Kirk Franklin to performing at historic venues like Madison Square Garden as a background vocalist for globally adored rock band The Heavy. Over the past few years, Brother Wallace has teamed up with The Heavy guitarist Dan Taylor in dreaming up a body of work built on his electrifying brand of soul music, all while continuing his longtime job as a K-12 music teacher. Newly signed to ATO Records, Wallace is now set to release a one-of-a-kind album revealing the transcendent power and life-affirming impact of his timeless yet daring artistry.