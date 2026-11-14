BRO Revels! 2026: A Holiday Renaissance, Weaverville

“BRO Revels! 2026: A Holiday Renaissance”− The Blue Ridge Orchestra opens the holiday season under the direction of Music Director Dr. Emily Mariko Eng.

The BRO celebrates the holidays with the stunning Three Botticelli Pictures by Respighi, Tchaikovsky’s beloved Nutcracker Suite, and a joyous Christmas Carol Sing-Along.

“This program offers three musical takes on the season, a trifecta of holiday music! I think there is something for everyone in these two concerts, whether you are someone who loves the beautiful music of The Nutcracker, someone who appreciates a classical music ‘deep cut’ with the glorious and evocative Respighi, or someone who is in it for the Christmas cheer and wants to sing your heart out in our singalong. Come one, come all!”-Dr. Emily Mariko Eng

The BRO’s home at UNC Asheville continues its multi-year scheduled renovation. While displaced from Lipinsky at UNC Asheville, the BRO anticipates large crowds as we bring music to your communities! On Saturday, December 5th, our eager volunteer musicians will perform in the beautiful First Baptist Church Weaverville, just north of Asheville. On Sunday, December 6th, the BRO will take the stage at the newly renovated Kittredge Arts Center on the Warren Wilson College campus. Join us as we honor classical favorites orchestrated during the 14th-16th centuries.

This concert has been generously sponsored by Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty.

Saturday, December 5th, 2026, 3:00 am

First Baptist Church Weaverville

63 N. Main St.

Weaverville, NC 28787

Sunday, December 6th, 2026, 3:00 pm

Kittredge Arts Center

701 Warren Wilson Rd.

Swannanoa, NC. 28778

Tickets: $20, General Admission. $15, Friends (Donors). $10, Groups of 10 or more. $5, Students. FREE, Children 6 and under.

Info: https://blueridgeorchestra.org/bro-revels-2026-a-holiday-renaissance-december-2026, Facebook, Instagram, or call 828-782-3354.

