Brevard Symphonic Winds
Brevard Symphonic Winds
The Brevard Symphonic Winds presents an evening of powerful and expressive music.
D. J. Sparr’s Electric Guitar Concerto, a BMC co-commission, showcases the dynamic possibilities of the instrument in a vibrant contemporary work. The program culminates in James Barnes’s Symphony No. 3, a deeply moving and monumental composition that stands among the most significant works written for symphonic winds.
PROGRAM
DENNIS LLINÁS La Chancla
D.J. SPARR Zephyr Roaring Thunder
JAMES BARNES Symphony No. 3, “The Tragic”
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105