The Brevard Symphonic Winds presents an evening of powerful and expressive music.

D. J. Sparr’s Electric Guitar Concerto, a BMC co-commission, showcases the dynamic possibilities of the instrument in a vibrant contemporary work. The program culminates in James Barnes’s Symphony No. 3, a deeply moving and monumental composition that stands among the most significant works written for symphonic winds.

PROGRAM

DENNIS LLINÁS La Chancla

D.J. SPARR Zephyr Roaring Thunder

JAMES BARNES Symphony No. 3, “The Tragic”