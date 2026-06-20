Brains and Brews at Fireforge - 7/15

🧠 + 🍺 = A new event series at Fireforge! Save the Date for "Brains & Brews" on Wednesday, July 15th! This is a casual educational series that will be hosted the 3rd Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Each month will feature a different topic hosted by one of Fireforge's team members, customers or community partners on a myriad of topics ranging from brewing, film prop tactics, to creative writing, ancient history and more! Our kick-off Brains & Brews will feature Fireforge head brewer and co-owner, Brian Cendrowski, sharing brewing secrets, tasting tips and a brief brewery tour. Brains & Brews is a free event. (Food and beverages available for purchase.) So come on out, grab a beer and join us in the main taproom to get your learning on and make new friends.