Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Anna Rakitina, conductor

Nancy Zhou, violin

Carlos Simon’s Festive Fanfare and Overture launches this exciting orchestral program, followed by Shostakovich’s intense and virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 1. Brahms’s Symphony No. 4 brings the evening to a powerful close with lush lyricism and one of the most monumental finales in the symphonic repertoire.

PROGRAM

CARLOS SIMON Festive Fanfare and Overture

DIMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Concerto No. 1

JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 4