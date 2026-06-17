Brahms Symphony No. 4
Brahms Symphony No. 4
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Anna Rakitina, conductor
Nancy Zhou, violin
Carlos Simon’s Festive Fanfare and Overture launches this exciting orchestral program, followed by Shostakovich’s intense and virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 1. Brahms’s Symphony No. 4 brings the evening to a powerful close with lush lyricism and one of the most monumental finales in the symphonic repertoire.
PROGRAM
CARLOS SIMON Festive Fanfare and Overture
DIMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Concerto No. 1
JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 4
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105