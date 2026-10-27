Brad Goodall Live at The Mockingbird - 11/04
Brad Goodall Live at The Mockingbird - 11/04
WV songwriter & piano bard Brad Goodall established himself as a vivid storyteller, in the vein of Randy Newman and Warren Zevon. His satirical style is home to humor & heart, sarcasm & earnestness.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
27.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org