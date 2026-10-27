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Brad Goodall Live at The Mockingbird - 11/04

Brad Goodall Live at The Mockingbird - 11/04

WV songwriter & piano bard Brad Goodall established himself as a vivid storyteller, in the vein of Randy Newman and Warren Zevon. His satirical style is home to humor & heart, sarcasm & earnestness.

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
27.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-bird-and-byron