Boom Boom Barns - 11/14

Swannatopia Presents: BOOM BOOM BARNS is a free, all ages, ambient farm stroll and multimedia light show to be held on November 14, 2026 at Warren Wilson College. Organized in collaboration with WWC Art & Craft Department and The Center for Working Lands, BOOM BOOM BARNS will activate 5 acres of beautiful and historic barnscape as stages, projection surfaces, and installation spaces. This event will showcase many projects created by our arts, music, and farming community here in the Swannanoa River Valley and beyond.

Together we will look, listen, move, taste, and feel, as we participate in a temporal study of the landscape

Parking will open at 3pm and the day will kick off with a performance by the WWC Gamelan orchestra at 4pm, and live sets by Superflower & and Sally Anne Morgan Quartet, followed by the premiere of Swannatopia’s The Sweetest Sweet Potato Ballet- inspired by a true tale of time traveling tubers!

This event is made possible by Warren Wilson College, ArtsAVL Community Builds Grant and The Windgate Foundation.

