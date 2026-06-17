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BMC Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra

BMC Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra

The Buena Vista Orchestra celebrates the enduring legacy of Cuban music made famous by the Buena Vista Social Club.

Blending traditional son, bolero, and Afro-Cuban rhythms, the ensemble delivers an evening of vibrant melodies and infectious grooves—a world-renowned musical tradition that continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/bmc-presents-the-buena-vista-orchestra/