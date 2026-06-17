BMC Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra
BMC Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra
The Buena Vista Orchestra celebrates the enduring legacy of Cuban music made famous by the Buena Vista Social Club.
Blending traditional son, bolero, and Afro-Cuban rhythms, the ensemble delivers an evening of vibrant melodies and infectious grooves—a world-renowned musical tradition that continues to captivate audiences around the globe.
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105