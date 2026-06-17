BMC Presents: Shannon Whitworth and Woody Platt with Orchestra
BMC Presents: Shannon Whitworth and Woody Platt with Orchestra
Acclaimed singer-songwriters Shannon Whitworth and Woody Platt join the Brevard Festival Orchestra for a special evening of folk and Americana.
Warm vocals, thoughtful lyrics, and roots-inspired sounds are reimagined with the vibrant colors of the orchestra—creating a concert that celebrates storytelling, melody, and the enduring spirit of American music
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105