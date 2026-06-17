BMC Presents: An Evening With Jason Isbell

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell presents a magical evening at the Brevard Music Center on July 19 for the final show of his solo tour!

Widely regarded as one of the most respected artists of his generation, the Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter has a rare gift for capturing life’s deepest emotions and transforming them into poetry set to song. With raw honesty and heartfelt precision, Isbell sings of the everyday human condition in ways that resonate far beyond the stage.

Following a string of critically acclaimed albums, a role in the Academy Award–nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon, and years of touring the globe with his band, The 400 Unit, Isbell began 2025 with a new chapter: his first solo record in over a decade. Foxes in the Snow strips it all back to just Isbell, his voice, and his beloved all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, the album highlights his singular songwriting talent. As Stereogum put it, “the bare-bones intimacy recenters the artist behind the persona and serves as a reminder that this guy can write a damn song.”