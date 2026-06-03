Bluegrass n' BBQ - 6/20
Bluegrass n' BBQ - 6/20
Father’s Day Celebration with FISHING, CORNHOLE, KIDS MAKE DAD A CARD, LIVE MUSIC, Competitive games for dads and kids with PRIZES!!! A family‑friendly event featuring all‑day live bluegrass music, delicious BBQ.
Moms can browse a variety of local vendors offering great shopping options while the whole family enjoys the festivities. It’s a full day of food, music, activities, and memories for everyone.
EXTRA ACTIVITES *(additional costs for these with cash prizes)
Tournaments - Fishing - Hole in One Golf - Cornhole
Hampton Homestead Farm
$5
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Hampton Homestead Farm
2328 Hickory Grove RoadGastonia, North Carolina 28056
(704) 214-6836