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Bluegrass n' BBQ - 6/20

Bluegrass n' BBQ - 6/20

Father’s Day Celebration with FISHING, CORNHOLE, KIDS MAKE DAD A CARD, LIVE MUSIC, Competitive games for dads and kids with PRIZES!!! A family‑friendly event featuring all‑day live bluegrass music, delicious BBQ.

Moms can browse a variety of local vendors offering great shopping options while the whole family enjoys the festivities. It’s a full day of food, music, activities, and memories for everyone.

EXTRA ACTIVITES *(additional costs for these with cash prizes)
Tournaments - Fishing - Hole in One Golf - Cornhole

Hampton Homestead Farm
$5
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Hampton Homestead Farm
2328 Hickory Grove Road
Gastonia, North Carolina 28056
(704) 214-6836
https://www.hamptonhomesteadfarm.com/