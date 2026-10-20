Get ready for an afternoon of hard hits, fast skating, and hometown derby action! 💙🧡

Join **Blue Ridge Roller Derby** on Sunday, December 6th, for our **WE-💙-OUR-FANS-FINALE** at the Smoky Mountain Event Center in Waynesville!

🎟️ **EVENT DETAILS**

📅 Sunday, December 6, 2026

⏰ Doors open at 2:00 PM | First bout at 3:00 PM

📍 Smoky Mountain Event Center — Waynesville, NC

🏁 **WHAT TO EXPECT**

🛼 Three exciting 30-minute bouts

🎁 Prizes to win for kids AND adults

🍜 A kids' noodle race

🍔 Budgies Bakeshop, Roll Up Herbal Bar, and a food truck (tbd)

🍻 After Party at Q-Hall Women's Sports Bar in Asheville

💰 A portion of our proceeds will go to our community partner Rebuild Haywood: a non-profit hurricane relief team committed to long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts in WNC post-Hurricane Helene and for future natural disasters

Blue Ridge Roller Derby is celebrating 20 seasons this year! This event is also our way of showing our appreciation for our fans and the community we've built over the last two decades. We couldn't do it without you! 💙

🏁 HOME TEAM SHOWDOWN!

Our Blue Ridge Roller Derby home teams are taking the track against one another in three action-packed 30-minute bouts! 🛼🔥 Expect fierce competition, fast-paced skating, big hits, and plenty of team pride as our skaters battle it out for bragging rights!

📣 **Help us pack the venue!**

✅ Click *Going* or *Interested*

✅ Invite your friends and family

✅ Share this event

✅ Come hungry and ready to cheer!

Let's make some noise in Waynesville! 🛼🔥

🎟️ Tickets and more information: **blueridgerollerderby.com**

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