Blue Ridge Putt-Way opens in east Asheville on Wednesday, December 2. It is a nine hole indoor blacklight mini golf course where every hole recreates a real landmark along the Blue Ridge Parkway, spanning mountains and forests, water features, wildlife and the Appalachian heritage of Western North Carolina. The course is indoor and all weather, so it plays the same in any season, and most groups finish nine holes in about 45 minutes. Admission is $10 per player, up to four players per group. Walk-ins are welcome, and tee times can be booked online. Food and drink are served next door at Black Bear BBQ. Free on-site parking, ten minutes from downtown Asheville off US-74A at Exit 8, River Ridge Marketplace.