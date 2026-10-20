Blue Ridge Betty live at 185 King Street in Brevard, NC on Saturday, November 14 (8pm)

https://185kingst.com/event/blue-ridge-betty/185-king-street/

Blue Ridge Betty is a 6-piece Americana Groove band who burst onto the live music scene of Western NC in the Fall of 2024. In less than 2 years, they’ve released two albums of original music, independently booked slots at beloved regional festivals Toe Down (June 2026) and Albino Skunk Fest (October 2025), and traveled from the High Country to the Upstate spreading their passion for live performance. Blue Ridge Betty has something to offer every music lover with their genre-crossing repertoire. Sets often include classic rock covers from bands like Pink Floyd and Derek and the Dominos, to clever mashups like their Talking Heads/David Bowie/Grateful Dead trifecta, to traditional bluegrass and contemporary folk, alongside a growing collection of original music that reflects their many influences. Though the setlists are always changing, Blue Ridge Betty remains grounded in their joy and gratitude for each opportunity to share their music with their audience and each other. Come see for yourself and let them know what genre they should add to the mix next!