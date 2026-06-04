EVENT: 11AM

Blue Country Line Dance’s Giddy-Up Brunch

Come boot scoot your way over and dance with us! Line dancing is all the rage – and for good reason — as it’s incredibly fun, addicting and inclusive. But It’s different than what you might think. Queer culture has transformed this social art of dance into something truly magical – that extends beyond the boots & hats & country music (although we still love that too).

We dance to all kinds of music, dancing choreography at all skill levels, at all ages.

Coming to one of these events is an invite into a safe space to learn steps, find community and express yourself on the dance floor.

Saturday 11am-2pm

11am-12pm Beginner Hour

– includes lessons and Blue Country’s Zoe Hawkins-Wells leading the steps the whole time

12pm-2pm All Levels

– includes a higher level lesson, a mix of dances, two-step, pattern partner circle dances and we take requests.

You can find demos of the dances taught, our playlist, dance list and more info on

*** Insta: @bluecountrylinedance ***

FB @ Zoe Hawkins-Wells

www.bluecountrylinedance.com