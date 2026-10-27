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Blackberry Smoke: 25th Anniversary Tour - 11/05

Blackberry Smoke: 25th Anniversary Tour - 11/05

Atlanta legends Blackberry Smoke embody GA's rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places & sounds of their home state; a blend of Southern rock, bluesy classic rock & rootsy vintage country.

Peace Center Concert Hall
starting at $38.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center Concert Hall
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/27-blackberry-smoke