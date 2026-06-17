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Bird and Byron at The Mockingbird

Bird and Byron at The Mockingbird

Nashville’s indie duo Bird and Byron have headlined national tours, and brought their blend of vintage soul with modern Americana to support acts Ocean Alley, Durand Jones, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$22.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-bird-and-byron