Big Something - Halloween Night at Coach Music Factory - 11/31
Big Something - Halloween Night at Coach Music Factory - 11/31
Big Something presents Animal Farm Halloween, with The Ghost of Jones Todd. Known for their high-energy performances and hailing from the North Carolina countryside, Big Something has steadily become one of the most unique and exciting rock bands to emerge from the Southeast.
Coach Music Factory
$38.50
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Coach Music Factory
310 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org