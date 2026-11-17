Big Crafty Presents: Hand to Heart Holiday - 12/5-6
Big Crafty Presents: Hand to Heart Holiday - 12/5-6
The Big Crafty returns December 5 & 6 for its 18th holiday celebration of creative community brilliance at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville!
We’re gearing up for a soul-stirring, heart-filling, wonder-inducing weekend with a fresh group of the brightest art stars around.
The event runs from noon to 6PM Saturday and Sunday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville (87 Haywood Street). Saturday, December 5 is our $10 preview day, Sunday, December 6, is our free community day. Kids attend free both days. Saturday tickets will be available online or at the door. For event details, visit thebigcrafty.com.
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
$10 Saturday / Free on Sunday
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
87 Haywood StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
info@harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com