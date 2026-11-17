The Big Crafty returns December 5 & 6 for its 18th holiday celebration of creative community brilliance at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville!

We’re gearing up for a soul-stirring, heart-filling, wonder-inducing weekend with a fresh group of the brightest art stars around.

The event runs from noon to 6PM Saturday and Sunday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville (87 Haywood Street). Saturday, December 5 is our $10 preview day, Sunday, December 6, is our free community day. Kids attend free both days. Saturday tickets will be available online or at the door. For event details, visit thebigcrafty.com.