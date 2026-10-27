BELLES Songs and Stories Tour
BELLES Songs and Stories Tour
BELLES (Kelli Belles) stands out as an artist unapologetically true to herself, bringing Midwestern grit & authenticity to everything she does, balancing small-town roots with big-stage ambition.
Reserved Cocktail Seating; Doors 6:30
Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org