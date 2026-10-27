© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BELLES Songs and Stories Tour

BELLES Songs and Stories Tour

BELLES (Kelli Belles) stands out as an artist unapologetically true to herself, bringing Midwestern grit & authenticity to everything she does, balancing small-town roots with big-stage ambition.

Reserved Cocktail Seating; Doors 6:30

Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
info@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/27-belles