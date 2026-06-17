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Beethoven's Ghost Trio

Beethoven's Ghost Trio

Inspired by Beethoven’s mysterious “Ghost” Trio, this program explores music of imagination and contrast.

Jim Stephenson’s Quartet for a New Tomorrow opens the evening, followed by Bartók’s vibrant Contrasts. Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D major closes the program with its haunting slow movement and electrifying finale.

PROGRAM
JIM STEPHENSON Quartet for a New Tomorrow
BÉLA BARTÓK Contrasts
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in D major, “Ghost”

Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/beethovens-ghost-trio/