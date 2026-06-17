Beethoven's Ghost Trio

Inspired by Beethoven’s mysterious “Ghost” Trio, this program explores music of imagination and contrast.

Jim Stephenson’s Quartet for a New Tomorrow opens the evening, followed by Bartók’s vibrant Contrasts. Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D major closes the program with its haunting slow movement and electrifying finale.

PROGRAM

JIM STEPHENSON Quartet for a New Tomorrow

BÉLA BARTÓK Contrasts

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in D major, “Ghost”