Beethoven's Ghost Trio
Beethoven's Ghost Trio
Inspired by Beethoven’s mysterious “Ghost” Trio, this program explores music of imagination and contrast.
Jim Stephenson’s Quartet for a New Tomorrow opens the evening, followed by Bartók’s vibrant Contrasts. Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D major closes the program with its haunting slow movement and electrifying finale.
PROGRAM
JIM STEPHENSON Quartet for a New Tomorrow
BÉLA BARTÓK Contrasts
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in D major, “Ghost”
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105