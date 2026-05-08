AyurPrana Listening Room Presents: Jahnavi Harrison

APLR Presents: Jahnavi Harrison

Friday, October 2nd, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6 PM || Show 7 PM

Jahnavi Harrison

Jahnavi Harrison is a musician, writer, artist and practitioner of bhakti-yoga. She spent her formative years at Bhaktivedanta Manor in England, in a rich environment where mantra chanting and sacred art were a part of every day life. With a background in Western and Eastern classical music and dance, she has tried to pursue a path of self realisation and service through artistic expression.

For nearly 20 years she has offered her voice and violin playing in the performance of original spiritual music and mantra kirtan, in diverse venues all over the world. She aspires to create art and facilitate experiences which heal, uplift and nourish the spirit. Now based in California; she regularly leads live gatherings, sound bath experiences, concerts and retreats.

Over the years Jahnavi has collaborated regularly with artists such as Deva Premal and Miten, Jai Uttal, Krishna Das, Snatam Kaur, Gaura Vani, and most recently, with Willow Smith with the EP ‘Rise’ (2020). Her latest album ‘Into the Forest’ was released in 2024.