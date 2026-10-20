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Asheville Sister Cities Day of the Dead Celebration - 11/01

Asheville Sister Cities Day of the Dead Celebration - 11/01

This event will be a celebration of Day of the Dead and is a fundraiser for our 2 Mexican sister cities. We will have traditional Mexican dance by Ballet Folklorico and live music by Sirius.B and Asheville Second Line. We will also have face painting and traditional Day of the Dead altars for remembrances of our departed loved ones. Costumes are encouraged.

The Mule at Devil's Foot Beverage
$25 - $35
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Asheville Sister Cities Inc.
ashevillesistercities@gmail.com
https://ashevillesistercities.org/
The Mule at Devil's Foot Beverage
131 Sweeten Creek Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28803
https://devilsfootbrew.com/location/the-mule/