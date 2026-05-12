Asheville Jazz Orchestra Big Band Night – May 17
Asheville Jazz Orchestra Big Band Night – May 17
The Asheville Jazz Orchestra was founded in 2006. Dedicated to preserving and advancing the big band jazz tradition, the AJO can be heard throughout western North Carolina performing in formal concert settings, on stage at clubs and grooving hard at swing dances. The AJO’s repertoire ranges from Swing Era dance classics to original charts by band members and other contemporary composers.
White Horse Black Mountain
$22.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
White Horse Black Mountain
05 Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com