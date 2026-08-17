Join the Asheville Jazz Orchestra for Big Band Christmas, a festive evening of holiday favorites featuring vocalist Wendy Jones!

Enjoy classic Christmas tunes, swinging rhythms, and the rich sound of a full big band as the orchestra brings the music of the season to White Horse Black Mountain. A perfect way to celebrate the holidays with live jazz!

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/asheville-jazz-orchestra-big-band-christmas/