Asheville Jazz Orchestra: Big Band Christmas - 12/20
Asheville Jazz Orchestra: Big Band Christmas - 12/20
Join the Asheville Jazz Orchestra for Big Band Christmas, a festive evening of holiday favorites featuring vocalist Wendy Jones!
Enjoy classic Christmas tunes, swinging rhythms, and the rich sound of a full big band as the orchestra brings the music of the season to White Horse Black Mountain. A perfect way to celebrate the holidays with live jazz!
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/asheville-jazz-orchestra-big-band-christmas/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org