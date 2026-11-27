Asheville Jazz Orchestra - 1/17
Asheville Jazz Orchestra - 1/17
The Asheville Jazz Orchestra was founded in 2006. Dedicated to preserving and advancing the big band jazz tradition, the AJO can be heard throughout western North Carolina performing in formal concert settings, on stage at clubs and grooving hard at swing dances. The AJO's repertoire ranges from Swing Era dance classics to original charts by band members and other contemporary composers.
Donate what you can. Suggested 20 dollars.
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate what you can
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org