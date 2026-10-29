Asheville Drag Bingo: Pajama Party Fundraiser for Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus

Asheville Drag Bingo presents “Pajama Party Bingo,” a cozy evening of camp and holiday cheer benefiting the Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus. The festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the Hilltop Event Center. Tickets start at $20, include bingo cards, and are available at BeardedLadyProductions.org. This event is for ages 21 and older.

This comfy affair is hosted by the pajama queen Divine, the Bearded Lady, and Natasha Noir Nightly who will lead six hilarious rounds of bingo with fabulous prizes. Guests are encouraged to don their favorite PJs or channel their inner wealthy widow in a glamorous robe. Whether sporting fuzzy slippers or satin finery, attendees can expect a party with a purpose worth staying up for!

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

About Bearded Lady Productions

Bearded Lady Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Asheville, NC, dedicated to blending entertainment with community impact. Through events like Asheville Drag Brunch and Drag Bingo, this award-winning production team raises thousands of dollars each year for local charities. Every show is a celebration of inclusion, creativity, and giving back—because when drag and community come together, everybody wins.

About Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus

The Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC) is a vibrant, all-inclusive ensemble that uses the power of music to uplift, unite, and inspire. Founded in 1998, AGMC is dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance through dynamic performances that blend harmony with heart. From soaring ballads to campy showtunes, their voices echo a message of pride, resilience, and community across Western North Carolina. Learn more at: https://ashevillegaymenschorus.org/.

