Asheville Drag Bingo: Beach Bingo Fundraiser for the YWCA of Asheville - 6/05

Asheville’s original drag bingo experience is bringing a wave of fun with a Beach Bingo Fundraiser on Friday, June 5th, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilltop Event Center. This sun-soaked evening of laughter, lucky numbers, and seaside sparkle benefits the YWCA of Asheville. Tickets start at $20, include bingo cards, and are available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org. Ages 21+.

Hosted by the bearded beauties, Divine, The Bearded Lady and Natasha Noir Nightly, this lively night features six splashy rounds of bingo, high-energy drag entertainment, and prizes that are shore to make a splash. Expect beachy camp, splashy performances, and just enough tropical chaos to keep the room buzzing from first call to final number.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace beach bingo realness—sequins and sunglasses, sandals and sass, kaftan cabana chic or full mermaid glam. Sun-kissed divas and glitter-drenched lifeguard looks are all welcome as guests show up in style to support the YWCA of Asheville.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit https://BeardedLadyProductions.org.

