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Asheville Choral Society Presents: Yuletide Candlelight - 12/05

Asheville Choral Society Presents: Yuletide Candlelight - 12/05

Celebrate the season with the Asheville Choral Society! Yuletide Candlelight is a joyful, moving celebration of holiday music, bringing voices together to capture the warmth, wonder, and spirit of the season. Join us for a memorable live musical experience and make Yuletide Candlelight part of your annual holiday tradition.

Central United Methodist Church
25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Asheville Choral Society
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org
https://ashevillechoralsociety.org/meet-me-here-2024

Artist Group Info

warren.sallyk@gmail.com
Central United Methodist Church
27 Church Street
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org