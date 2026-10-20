Asheville Choral Society Presents: Yuletide Candlelight - 12/05
Asheville Choral Society Presents: Yuletide Candlelight - 12/05
Celebrate the season with the Asheville Choral Society! Yuletide Candlelight is a joyful, moving celebration of holiday music, bringing voices together to capture the warmth, wonder, and spirit of the season. Join us for a memorable live musical experience and make Yuletide Candlelight part of your annual holiday tradition.
Central United Methodist Church
25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Asheville Choral Society
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org
Artist Group Info
warren.sallyk@gmail.com
Central United Methodist Church
27 Church StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org