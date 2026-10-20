Asheville Choral Society Concert - 11/07
Asheville Choral Society Concert - 11/07
Experience John Rutter’s moving Mass of the Children, performed by the Asheville Choral Society with the Asheville Waldorf Singers children’s choir, professional soloists, and organ. This beautiful work brings generations together through music that inspires connection, hope, and the extraordinary power of voices united in song.
Central United Methodist Church
25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Asheville Choral Society
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org
Artist Group Info
warren.sallyk@gmail.com
Central United Methodist Church
27 Church StreetAsheville, North Carolina 28801
8283677350
info@ashevillechoralsociety.org