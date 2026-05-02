The WNC Sculpture Gallery will host an Artist Talk with Bill Stronach on Friday, June 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM, offering visitors an opportunity to hear directly from the longtime Lenoir artist about his exhibition on view from March 14 through June 27, 2026. Known for his thoughtful and technically skilled work in wood and metal, Stronach draws on decades of experience as both an artist and educator, exploring the challenges and character of natural materials through sculptural form. During the talk, Stronach will discuss his creative process, influences, and the evolution of his practice, providing insight into how craftsmanship, material honesty, and problem‑solving shape his work. The event will take place at the WNC Sculpture Gallery, located at 4612 Patterson School Drive in Lenoir, and is open to the public.

Read more at: https://www.thepaper.media/culture_community/bill-stronach-exhibits-work-in-wood-metal-at-the-western-nc-sculpture-center-gallery/article_0da021fa-8b0a-4a91-a608-4b330ef991e2.html