Art in Bloom: The Regional Artists Gallery Exhibit
Art in Bloom: The Regional Artists Gallery Exhibit
See the Fine Art That Ignites the Floral Designs
Before the flowers arrive, immerse yourself in the fine art that serves as the heartbeat of the 20th Annual Art in Bloom. From June 1–17 (10 am – 5 pm), our gallery features a curated collection of works from WNC’s top talent. This exhibit is the essential first chapter of the series, allowing you to see the specific paintings and sculptures that our floral designers will soon interpret into living arrangements.
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
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Every week through Jun 17, 2026.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State StBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org