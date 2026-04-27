Art Garden Gallery Grand Re-Opening

Join Art Garden and 40+ artists for their Grand Re-Opening weekend!

After a challenging year and half, Art Garden re-opens its gallery doors to a fresh start in downtown Asheville (98 N. Lexington Ave.). Join artists and performers from Thursday-Sunday for performances, workshops, music, plants and art browsing. View schedule at artgardenavl.com

“I’ve built my artistic career around painting the wonders of Nature,” said Annie Kyla Bennett,

co-founder and Creative Director of Art Garden. “Helene’s devastating power nearly destroyed our

dream of Art Garden. The only thing more powerful was the love and dedication of our community to

rebuild and re-open. Let these next four days of celebrating be a love letter to those who helped us

shovel mud, donated money and held our hands during this incredibly difficult rebuilding process.”

Twenty months have gone by since Helene brought devastating flooding to the River Arts District in

Asheville, North Carolina. Art Garden, once located in the Riverview Station, was on the frontlines to

the historic flooding when more than 25 feet of floodwater inundated the building, reaching into the

second floor of the well-loved art studio. The months that followed were defined by uncertainty,

resilience, and an unwavering belief in the importance of keeping this community alive.

“The flood was heartbreaking and it has been a long, intense process of rebuilding. Western North

Carolina is coming back, recovery continues and we are returning stronger,” said Darci DeWulf, a

sculptural artist with Art Garden. “I am so happy to be a part of the rebirth of Art Garden. Wonderful things are coming.”