Appalachian Frights and Bumps in the Night - 10/29
Appalachian Frights and Bumps in the Night - 10/29
Join Adam Booth, the 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year, as he shares a program of seasonally spooky stories from the heart of Appalachia. Adam will take you on a journey to the deepest dark hollers, sharing traditional stories of haints, witches, and dreadful omens in the night. The event is in MHU's Owen Theatre and is free - seating is first-come, first-served.
Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies at Mars Hill University
828.689.1115
lweinstein@mhu.edu
Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies
100 Athletic Street, 100 Athletic StreetMars Hill, North Carolina 28754
828.689.1115
lweinstein@mhu.edu