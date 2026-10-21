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Appalachian Frights and Bumps in the Night - 10/29

Appalachian Frights and Bumps in the Night - 10/29

Join Adam Booth, the 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year, as he shares a program of seasonally spooky stories from the heart of Appalachia. Adam will take you on a journey to the deepest dark hollers, sharing traditional stories of haints, witches, and dreadful omens in the night. The event is in MHU's Owen Theatre and is free - seating is first-come, first-served.

Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies at Mars Hill University
828.689.1115
lweinstein@mhu.edu
www.lunsfordfestival.com
Ramsey Center for Appalachian Studies
100 Athletic Street, 100 Athletic Street
Mars Hill, North Carolina 28754
828.689.1115
lweinstein@mhu.edu
https://www.mhu.edu/about/what-to-do-and-see/ramsey-center/