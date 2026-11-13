APLR Presents: Sound and Consciousness - Exploring How Sound Shapes Our Conscious Experience - 11/21
APLR Presents: Sound and Consciousness - Exploring How Sound Shapes Our Conscious Experience - 11/21
Sound & Consciousness brings together artists and audio experts who use sound in very different ways to investigate a deceptively simple question: what happens to us when we listen? Through performance, conversation, experimentation, and embodied practice, the symposium explores how sound shapes our experience and our relationship to consciousness.
- Morning Offerings at Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center {120 College Street}
10AM – 2PM | Free with Registration
Morton Feldman’s monumental For Philip Guston (1984), performed by flutist Roberta Michel, pianist Matt Mitchell, and percussionist Dennis Sullivan II.
- Afternoon / Evening Offerings at AyurPrana Listening Room {312 Haywood Rd.}
Doors: 2PM | Workshops start: 3PM
3PM - Sound Trip: Binaural Beats Yoga Nidra Workshop with Katya Lovejoy
4:30PM - Experimental Meditation Club with Tony Rolando & Kelly Kelbel
- Evening Conversations & Concerts: Doors: 7PM | Show: 7:30PM
7:30 PM - Consciousness, Creativity and Connection with Adam McDaniel & Special Guest Joe Westerlund - A Conversation and Live Performance
8:30PM - Mary Lattimore, Harpist & Composer