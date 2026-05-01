APLR Presents: SIMRIT : Full Band Performance - 5/01

APLR Presents: SIMRIT ::: Full Band Performance :::

Friday, May 1st, 2026

Doors 8 PM || Show 9 PM

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

** SIMRIT will perform two events on May 1st: an Acoustic Ensemble Performance and an evening show. Please note each ticket before you purchase, to ensure you're purchasing the event you wish to attend **

SIMRIT

Transcending genres, the SIMRIT experience is more than a concert—it’s a movement. With her spellbinding voice and a sound that feels both timeless and fresh, Simrit fills theaters and concert halls worldwide, drawing in audiences who are moved not just by the music, but by the energy it creates. Born in Athens, Greece, of Cretan and North African origin, and raised in South Carolina, she carries the legacy of a long line of matriarchal singers, including her great-grandmother, the famed Greek actress and singer Tula Demetriou. From the haunting chants of the Greek Orthodox church choir she sang in as a child, to her studies in West African drumming, classical piano, and Indian classical music, Simrit has woven a tapestry of influences into a sound that is unmistakably her own.

Evoking her influences of traditional Greek, Middle Eastern and American folk, Roots Reggae, R&B, Motown, and Rock with her decades of study in Naad Yoga—the ancient science of sound that transforms consciousness—Simrit’s music has a vibrational power that audiences feel deeply. Her concerts are electrifying journeys where healing and joy meet, and fans often describe the experience as life-changing. Whether you’re drawn by her unique story, her radiant voice, or the soul-stirring synergy of her band, a SIMRIT show is not just something to hear—it’s something to feel, to move with, and to be transformed by.