APLR Presents: Shavorã: Roots and Wings Tour

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Event 7PM

Shavorã: Women of the Yawanawá Tribe

“Shavorã” means woman in the Yawanawá language. The Shavorã movement represents roots and wings, honoring ancestral traditions while creating space for transformation, equality, and empowerment.

Shavorã symbolizes the movement for equity, the uplifting of Indigenous women, and the visibility and inclusion of the LGBTQIAPN+ community within Indigenous spiritual traditions. Its mission is to transform both social and spiritual realities by creating a platform where feminine and LGBTQIAPN+ voices are heard, respected, and honored.

Inspired by Hushahu, the first Yawanawá woman to occupy a major spiritual leadership role within her people, Shavorã carries forward the vision of breaking patriarchal structures while preserving sacred ancestral wisdom. The union of Hukena and Nãwãēma represents this new path, one rooted in love, courage, healing, and cultural preservation.

We are deeply honored to receive Hukena, Nãwãēma, and Eriya as they hold the Shavorã altar with us.