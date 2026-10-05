APLR Presents: Old Sap - Album Anniversary Show - Celebrating 10 Years of The Swan - 10/16
APLR Presents: Old Sap - Album Anniversary Show - Celebrating 10 Years of The Swan - 10/16
APLR Presents: Old Sap - Album Anniversary Show - Celebrating 10 Years of The Swan
Friday, October `16th, 2026
AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
Doors 6PM || Event 7PM
Old Sap
Poet from Chicago, rambled out to Montana, cut a banjo from a tamarack, strings across the country, foot like a freight train, voice rushing down over lush Appalachia, sings a thrush tune through the rush hour and into your long-forgotten prairie dreams.
Folk. Folk Rock. Americana.
Old Sap's first album, The Swan, was written and recorded 10 years ago in Montana along the river that is its namesake. For the first time since its release, Old Sap will be joined by a stellar lineup of Asheville's best to relive the comfort, color, grief, and grandeur of those panoramic days in the land of the Big Sky.
All ages