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APLR Presents: Old Sap - Album Anniversary Show - Celebrating 10 Years of The Swan - 10/16

APLR Presents: Old Sap - Album Anniversary Show - Celebrating 10 Years of The Swan - 10/16

APLR Presents: Old Sap - Album Anniversary Show - Celebrating 10 Years of The Swan

Friday, October `16th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Event 7PM

Old Sap

Poet from Chicago, rambled out to Montana, cut a banjo from a tamarack, strings across the country, foot like a freight train, voice rushing down over lush Appalachia, sings a thrush tune through the rush hour and into your long-forgotten prairie dreams.

Folk. Folk Rock. Americana.

Old Sap's first album, The Swan, was written and recorded 10 years ago in Montana along the river that is its namesake. For the first time since its release, Old Sap will be joined by a stellar lineup of Asheville's best to relive the comfort, color, grief, and grandeur of those panoramic days in the land of the Big Sky.

All ages

AyurPrana Listening Room
$20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

Old Say
https://www.oldsapmusic.com/
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events